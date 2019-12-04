Volkswagen enters a new segment, one that no one had the courage to inaugurate: compact SUV with no roof. The new Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet enters production at the Osnabrück plant. The plant’s facilities, including the production and logistics operations, were extensively optimised in advance for the Volkswagen brand’s only convertible.

At the ceremonial start of production in front of staff at the plant today, Andreas Tostmann, Volkswagen Management Board Member for Production, said: “The vehicle was in large part developed in Osnabrück. Now it is being produced here too. It is a genuine child of the site. A site that in the process has been able to fully demonstrate its strengths.”

The T-Roc Cabriolet is the soft-top variant of the successful Crossover T-Roc, which was added to the Volkswagen brand product portfolio in November 2017. The new convertible with SUV genes offers a striking design, elevated seating position and high level of functionality. Open-air enjoyment starts at the press of a button, with the soft top opening in just nine seconds.

In addition to the T-Roc Cabriolet the multi-brand Osnabrück plant also produces the Porsche Cayman.