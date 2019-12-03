Bentley builds fantastic cars with some unique options. Not only the materials are great, but also the technology. Naim and Bentley, world leaders in audio systems and the manufacture of luxury cars, celebrate 10 years of pioneering partnership.

Naim for Bentley delivers the world’s most advanced music systems, both inside the world’s most prestigious road cars and also for listeners at home; a relentless pursuit for the purest sound. For true audiophiles, there is no equal.

Bentley’s new Flying Spur, a technological tour de force of innovation, connectivity, passenger comfort and driver excitement, offers Naim’s outstanding in-car audio system.

In the latest evolution of Naim for Bentley products and technology, the sound system in the new Flying Spur features 21 speakers with 2,200 watt amplification and Active Bass Transducers. Eight DSP sounds modes are available and the car exhibits illuminated speaker grilles. Enough to ramp up the loudest rock and roll or to soften the soundscape with a melodious Baroque choral work.

Sound settings can be accessed via an elegant 12.3-inch HD touchscreen interface at the centre of the dashboard. Customers can configure this in a variety of ways: as a single display, split 2:1 or showing different functions at the same time. The overall designs highlights simplicity of use with a contemporary and elevated aesthetic.