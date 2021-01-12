2020 was hard ford everybody, and the automotive industry was hit pretty hard. Eventhought the conditions weren’t the best, Skoda managed to take a good bite of the market.

According to the officials, in 2020 Skoda delivered globally 1,004,800 vehicles, surpassing the one-million-delivery mark for the seventh year in a row.

“Delivering over one million vehicles worldwide is a great success for Skoda, especially against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting five-week production shutdown during the first wave in spring. I would like to thank the sales team, importers and dealers for this joint effort”, said Thomas Schäfer, Skoda CEO.

In Western Europe, Skoda delivered 434,500 vehicles, a decrese of 16.5% compared to 2019. The deliveries were also down in Central Europe (181,900 units, -15.7%). In Easter Europe, excluding Russia, Skoda delivered 39,800 vehicles to customers from January to December 2020 (January to December 2019: 50,200 vehicles; -20.8%).

In Russia, the car manufacturer grew by 6.8% in 2020, with deliveries reaching a new record of 94,600 vehicles, while in China, the biggest market for Skoda, the Czech producer delivered 173,000 vehicles (-38.7% compared to 2019).