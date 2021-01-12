Well, well. What is going on here? Another BMW – Merecedes war? It might be. A few days ago, Mercedes-Benz unveiled the all-new MBUX Hyperscreen, the infotainment system and the displays which will be used in the new EQS flaghsip electric sedan.

Today, the BMW made its move. The Bavarians have announced a new version of the iDrive infotainment system. It will be showcased during the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show, and according to BMW, the latest version of the software will be able “to transport driver-vehicle interaction into a new digital and intelligent age.”

The new system will be used for the first time in the upcoming electric SUV BMW iX.

The new iDrive uses a pair of screens and a main control positioned on the center console. But for now, the BMW didn’t discolse any other details about the system.