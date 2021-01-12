The pandemic hit hard and lots of events planned in 2020 were cancelled or postponed. But the pandemic isn’t over and the guys from Detroit Auto (North American International Auto Show) have decided to cancel the 2021 edition of the show.

Instead, a multi-day event called Motor Bella at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan, will replace the show.

It was scheduled for September 21 through 26, and the public admission days will start on September 23.

“The pandemic has caused changes in our society and world in ways not previously imagined, and we all should be looking for new and highly creative ways of doing business. This new event captures that creative spirit. It will provide new mobility experiences and increasingly innovative approaches to tapping into the industry and its products”, said Executive Director Rod Alberts in the new announcement.