Hyundai N is the performance arm of the Asian car manufacturer. As a result, starting a few years ago, Hyundai has come on the market with some impressive Hot Hatches.

But these days, Hyundai N is working on its first performance SUV. Its name is Kona N and according to the Asian car manufacturer, the launch is near.

In ordere to keep its fans happy, Hyundai has published some teaser pictures with the upcoming Kona N. For now, the officials haven’t offered technical details, but there are two possibilities.

The new perfromance SUV could get the 2.0 liter turbo engine with four cylinder and 275 horsepower. It is currently used in the i30 N and Veloster N. Also, and this might be our main guess, the Kona N will borrow the 1.6 liter engine with 200 HP from the current i20 N.