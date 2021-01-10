Mitsubishi wants to freshen its presence in the US small segment with the updated Mirage and Mirage G4. The Japanese manufacturer announced pricing for the redesigned and updated 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage five-door hatchback and Mirage G4 four-door sedan, which remain the most fuel efficient gasoline-powered non-hybrid vehicles sold in America.

Starting at $14,295 the 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage and Mirage G4 offer buyers updated styling, new standard advanced safety features.

Both Mirage and Mirage G4 feature revised front and rear exterior styling for 2021. Out front, the vehicles incorporate Mitsubishi’s latest Dynamic Shield grille design.

Out back, the bumper and valance grow wider, affording a more planted and stable appearance. Standard L-shaped horizontal LED combination taillamps stretch across the rear of the car, providing Mirage and Mirage G4 with a modernized and sporty stance.

For 2021, Mirage and Mirage G4 also offer two brilliant new exterior paint colors: White Diamond and Sand Yellow (Mirage hatchback only).

New for 2021, every Mirage and Mirage G4 comes standard with Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM) with Pedestrian Detection4 across all trim levels. Additionally, Lane Departure Warning (LDW), and Automatic High Beam (AHB) systems are available on the top-line SE trim level.

Every 2021 Mirage and Mirage G4 now feature a standard 7-inch Smartphone Link Display Audio (SDA) System with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Additional elegant interior improvements on the ES trim for 2021 include redesigned front arm rests, new soft-touch cloth in high-touch areas and a sporty carbon fiber effect on the vehicle’s power window switch trim.

The 2021 Mirage and Mirage G4 both continue to utilize a 1.2-liter 3-cylinder DOHC producing 78 hp and 74 lb. – ft. of torque, teamed with either a five-speed manual or continuously variable transmission.