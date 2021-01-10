Despite the pandemic, Mercedes-Benz managed to deliver an impressive number of cars in 2020 in the US. The German brand reported Q4 2020 sales of 78,078 Mercedes- Benz models. Additionally, Mercedes-Benz Vans recorded Q4 sales of 17,228, bringing MBUSA to a grand total of 95,306 vehicles for the quarter, a decrease of 8.9% over the comparable period last year.

On a year-to-date basis, MBUSA recorded sales of 274,916 Mercedes-Benz passenger vehicles and 50,999 Vans. This brings MBUSA’s total year-to-date sales to 325,915 units, a decrease of 8.9% versus 2019.

Mercedes-Benz volume leaders in Q4 included the GLC, GLE and GLA model lines. The GLC led totals with 18,639 units followed by GLE with sales of 15,994. The GLA rounded out the top three with 8,839 units. Year-to-date, MBUSA’s volume leaders were the GLC, GLE and the E- Class/CLS with totals of 52,626; 48,154; and 27,102 respectively. SUVs accounted for 65% of total sales in 2020. The all new GLA and GLB SUVs accounted for more than 25% of total SUV sales in 2020.