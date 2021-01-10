Jeep won’t forget its tradition and the models that made it famous. Nearly 30 years ago, the Jeep Grand Cherokee began its legacy as the most awarded SUV in history. Today, following four generations and nearly 7 million global sales, Jeep continues with the all-new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, for the first time ever with seating for six or seven.

The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L is designed inside and out to deliver unmatched capability and composed driving dynamics. Its renowned 4×4 systems (Quadra-Trac I, Quadra-Trac II and Quadra-Drive II), Quadra-Lift air suspension and Selec-Terrain traction management system instil Grand Cherokee L with the Jeep brand’s legendary 4×4 capability. An all-new architecture and sculpted aerodynamic body style combine to improve vehicle performance, safety and reliability, while significantly reducing vehicle weight, noise, vibration and harshness.

The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L delivers improved unrivalled capability along with composed on-road driving dynamics. Legendary off-road capability begins courtesy of three 4×4 systems – Quadra-Trac I, Quadra-Trac II and Quadra-Drive II with rear electronic limited slip-differential (eLSD). All three systems are equipped with an active transfer case to improve traction by moving torque to work with the wheel with the most grip.

The 2021 Grand Cherokee L’s class-leading Selec-Terrain traction management system lets customers choose the on and off-road setting for optimum 4×4 performance. This feature electronically coordinates up to six different powertrains, 4×4 torque split, braking and handling, steering and suspension systems, including throttle control, transmission shift, transfer case and traction control, stability control, anti-lock braking system (ABS) and steering feel.

The Selec-Terrain system offers five available terrain modes (Auto, Sport, Rock, Snow, Mud/Sand) to provide optimised calibrations for any given driving scenario.

The all-new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L offers buyers a choice of two powerful, fuel-efficient and refined engines with proven performance for any driving situation.

Standard is the all-aluminium 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 engine, with 290hp and 348Nm of torque. Lauded for its power and refinement, the 60-degree angle between the Pentastar V6’s cylinder banks make it inherently smooth running, augmented by accessories that bolt directly to the engine block. The Pentastar V6 engine is compact, with features such as exhaust manifolds integrated into the cylinder heads.

The 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 engine is rated for a towing capacity of up to 2,812kg and an estimated class-leading driving range of nearly 500 miles.

A bright, structural element neatly frames the next-generation, 10.1-inch display for the new Uconn ect 5 system. Also new is a 10.25-inch frameless digital gauge cluster with nearly two dozen different menus from which the user can select, including driver-assist technologies such as adaptive cruise control, highway assist, night vision, drowsy driver detection and speed limit traffic signs display (if equipped). To control the digital cluster, the Grand Cherokee L features an all-new multifunction steering wheel with paddle shifters. Summit models come as standard with a leather-wrapped Absolute Oak steering wheel, and the Summit Reserve Package adds Waxed Walnut wood accents.