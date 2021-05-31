After Pep Guardiola was announced as a brand ambassador for the current Nissan Leaf, another important character is geting personal with the most popular electric car.

He joins the legendary football manager, Pep Guardiola and football pro, Eden Hazard in the electric movement motivating people to make the switch as well.

Sébastien Buemi, one of the most successful drivers in Formula E history and LEAF owner, shares how he has embraced EV on and off the track in a bid to inspire others to switch to a 100% electric vehicle.

Being a Nissan Global Ambassador and current Nissan Formula E driver, EVs are an integral part of Sebastien’s professional and family life.

Finding wonder in how far his LEAF can take him on one charge, Sébastien joins a fleet of drivers surprised by the range of their EV, with Nissan research finding 70 per cent of EV drivers stating that the range autonomy of their electric car was better than expected before purchase.