Renault is updating the current offer for its first coupe SUV. The new Arkana is now available to order. Renault has confirmed full pricing and specification details for the All-New Arkana, the latest unique SUV model that will be available alongside the Captur and Kadjar in the crossover range, with customers able to pre-order Renault’s first purpose-built hybrid model online from 26 May 2021.

Available in Iconic, S Edition and R.S. Line trim levels, the All-New Arkana features an extensive list of standard equipment including EASY LINK touchscreen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, diamond-cut alloy wheels and full LED lighting technology.

The distinctive exterior is complemented by a spacious, comfortable interior trimmed with high quality materials across all models, featuring sophisticated details including multiple ambient lighting choices and premium upholstery options.

At the front of the vehicle, all models feature 100 per cent Renault LED Pure Vision lighting with signature C-shape daytime running lights with automatic activation. Tinted windows, chrome trim on the wing badging, 3D rear LED lighting and 17-inch diamond-cut ‘Bahamas’ alloy wheels all feature on entry-level Iconic models, plus body-colour door handles with chrome and black lower door protection.

On Arkana Iconic, the manually adjustable seats are finished in black fabric, while the steering wheel is finished in synthetic leather. S Edition models feature a unique trim strip on the door panels and dashboard, with seats clad in black fabric and synthetic leather and steering wheel and gearlever finished in leather.

Like the exterior, the interior of the Arkana R.S. Line stands out with a host of unique trim details befitting its sporting character. Special R.S. Line sports seats are upholstered in leather and suede-effect, complemented by red stitching that also extends to the door panels, gear lever and central armrest.

Red detailing is also found on the leather steering wheel with unique R.S. Line marker. Completing the interior enhancements are aluminium pedals, a carbon-effect dashboard panel with full-width red trim, plus black headlining for a more dynamic finish.

Iconic models feature the latest 7.0-inch EASY LINK touchscreen infotainment system, a 9.3-inch portrait-oriented system standard on S Edition and R.S. Line trim levels, neatly integrated into the sweeping dashboard design. This is complemented by a row of soft keys running below the screen and high-quality heating control dials with a knurled finish and integrated digital displays.

MULTI-SENSE driving modes can be controlled via the touchscreen or one of the soft keys, giving drivers the option to customise the interior lighting with eight options available as part of the mode selection. The ambient lighting runs the width of the dashboard and the length of the door cards, bathing the All-New Arkana’s premium interior in soft, distinctive lighting that the driver can personalise depending on their mood or driving mode selected, providing a sophisticated interior signature.

Renault’s first purpose-built hybrid model, and a key model in pushing forward the broadened electrification of Renault’s model range, the All-New Arkana is powered by the advanced E-Tech hybrid powertrain across every trim level.

Inspired by Renault’s experience and expertise in Formula One, E-Tech powertrain technology is protected by 150 patents. In the Arkana, the E-Tech Hybrid 145 powertrain combines a strong, efficient 1.6-litre petrol engine, 1.2 kWh lithium-ion battery and two electric motors, delivering an economical, responsive and refined option with no compromise, making it the engine of choice in the line-up for the majority of customers. The combination of petrol and electric power delivers 145hp, plus 148Nm of torque from the petrol engine and 250Nm from the electric motors.

Also available on all Arkana models is a TCe 140 petrol engine that utilises clever micro-hybrid technology. Offering 140hp and 260Nm of torque, this 1.3-litre engine propels the All-New Arkana from 0-62mph in 9.8 seconds, while also offering up to 48.7mpg and CO2 emissions of 131g/km.

The micro-hybrid technology works with a 12-volt starter generator that ensures faster and more refined operation of the Stop & Start function when coming to a standstill, while also reducing emissions at the same time. The TCe 140 engine is available exclusively with a seven-speed dual-clutch EDC transmission delivering smooth and refined gearchanges.