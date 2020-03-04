Recently launched on the European market, Renault Zoe will already benefit from an improved trim level, available on the French market. Curious, as Zoe is the best sold electric car in Europe.

Based on the Intens equipment level, the new Renault Zoe SL Riviera adds the 9.3-inch EasyLink screen, Easy Park Assist functionality and rearview camera.

From the outside, the ZOE Riviera is instantly recognizable thanks to its new Night Blue color and the edging that enhances its profile. The 16-inch Seidon diamond wheels make their exclusive appearance for this version.

The interior is not to be outdone, with a choice of two nautical-accented upholstery colours: navy blue or sand grey leather with braided piping similar to the ropes found on some rigs. The dashboard, which is coordinated with the upholstery colours, is also adorned with a blond wood trim strip.

In addition, ZOE can now be fitted with Active Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection (AEB City) depending on the level of equipment chosen. This system, which is active from 7 to 80 km/h, detects moving vehicles as well as pedestrians and cyclists with the help of a camera located at the top of the windscreen and a radar located in the ZOE grille. If the system detects a risk of collision, the driver is alerted with an alarm and a message on the dashboard. If the driver does not react, the system automatically intervenes until the vehicle comes to a halt.