Already on the market for almost a year, Honda CR-V Hybrid will benefit from an improved version. The 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid is available from March in all US dealerships and is distinguished from the rest of the CR-V lineup by unique front and rear styling cues that include Hybrid badging on the grille, front fenders, and tailgate; hybrid-exclusive 5-lamp LED fog lights; and a unique rear bumper design.

Like the rest of the 2020 CR-V lineup, the 2020 CR-V Hybrid benefits from new headlight designs, new alloy wheel designs for EX and EX-L trims, and new 19-inch wheels on Touring trims.

Inside, the CR-V Hybrid offers the same spacious and tech-savvy cabin as the non-hybrid, including its full-flat folding and 60/40-split second-row seat. Unique to CR-V Hybrid versus its non-hybrid counterpart are three buttons to the right of the push-button gear selector that let the driver select between Sport, EV and ECON modes to help maximize power or fuel efficiency. CR-V Hybrid’s digital gauge cluster also offers functions distinct from the non-hybrid, such as a power-flow meter.

The two-motor hybrid system under the hood of the 2020 CR-V Hybrid is similar to the one used in the Honda Accord Hybrid with additional advancements to the hybrid battery’s operating range, enabling more time in EV mode than previous Honda hybrids. Operating without the need for a conventional automatic transmission, the two-motor hybrid-electric powertrain combines a high-efficiency 2.0-liter DOHC i-VTEC® Atkinson-cycle engine with an electric propulsion motor that produces 232 lb.-ft. of torque, for a total system output of 212 horsepower.

The two-motor hybrid system uses a propulsion motor and a generator/starter motor built with a patented Honda design that doesn’t use magnets with heavy rare-earth metals, reducing magnet cost and weight. The system manages the power delivery between each component and seamlessly shifts CR-V Hybrid through three distinct drive modes – EV Drive, Hybrid Drive and Engine Drive – automatically selecting the best mode for the conditions with no input from the driver.

The new CR-V Hybrid comes standard with Real Time AWD with Intelligent Control System, and a retail price starting at $27,750.