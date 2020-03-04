Porsche has skipped the launch of the new 911 Turbo. Instead, the German car manufacturer has brought to us the cherry, the modern Widowmaker, the all-new 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S.

It is wider and has an updated aerodynamic system. It is stiffer with an upgraded braking system. It is more nimble with special tires and, for the first time, with differnt wheels sizez.

But the most important thing is hidden under the hood. The 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S uses a 3.8 liter six cylinder boxer engine that can deliver 650 horsepower (70 horsepower more than the previous variant) and 800 Nm peak of torque (50 Nm more than the old one).

The engine is matted to an eight speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system. As a result, the new 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S can run from not to 100 km/h in … pay some attention… 2.7 seconds. This is supercar territory and Porsche nailed it.

The top speed is clocked at 330 km/h, another value which can be written in any supercar technical data sheet.

Excluding the $1,350 delivery, processing and handling fee, the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Coupe will be priced at $203,500, while the Cabriolet variant starts at $216,300.