Renault is one of the most popular electric car manufacturers and is acting like one during this year Geneva Motor Show. The French manufacturer has important plans and will unveil the MORPHOZ, an electric concept car, illustrating its vision of tomorrow’s mobility. This modular vehicle adapts to the personal needs, desires and uses of each user. It previews a new family of Renault electric models that will arrive in the coming years.

Renault will present a 100% electrified stand during the press days with a full range of eight vehicles, including the world premiere of the New Twingo Z.E (LHD and for Europe only).

All-New Clio, All-New Captur and New Mégane Estate. New Mégane Estate E-TECH Plug-in will be presented for the first time at the Geneva Motor Show.

To respond to the diversity of expectations, including those of professionals, Kangoo Z.E. Concept will make a return for its Geneva debut. An urban and electric show car, it previews the renewal of the Kangoo range in 2020.

Dacia starts a new chapter with its electric revolution. True to its history as an “automotive gamechanger”, Dacia is entering the electric market and will present a 100% electric showcar, which capitalises on Groupe Renault’s almost ten years’ experience in electric mobility.

As the only carmaker to offer a dual-fuel petrol and LPG range, named Bi-Fuel, across its entire passenger car range, Dacia will present its new TCe 100 Bi-Fuel engine. Dacia will also present a limited run of special edition trim variants.