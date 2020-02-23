BMW is continuing the electrification of its range. And, considering that the most popular model is the 3 Series, BMW looks to make the most of this popularity.

The electrified BMW 3 Series line up will be expanded over the coming months from the one model currently available to a total of four.

Following the successful launch of the new BMW 330e Saloon, the new BMW 330e Touring will be available from summer 2020. To complete the four-model line-up, both models will be offered from the summer with the intelligent all-wheel drive system, BMW xDrive, as well as rear-wheel drive.

The latest-generation BMW eDrive technology offers considerable efficiencies. The Saloon’s combined fuel consumption ranges from 176-201mpg with combined power consumption at 15.0-14.8kWh/100km and CO2 emissions of 37-32g/km. The Touring returns a combined fuel consumption from 176mpg, combined power consumption from 15.7 kWh/100km and combined CO2 emissions from 39g/km.

The lithium-ion high-voltage batteries feature the latest cell technology that promotes high energy content and enables the new 3 Series plug-in hybrid models to run on electrical power for a maximum range of between 34 to 36 miles (WLTP) free of local emissions.

The new BMW 330e Touring can accelerate from 0-62mph in 6.1 seconds (provisional figure) and its maximum speed is 136mph (provisional figure). In Hybrid mode the new BMW 330e Touring can reach up to 68mph when running on electric power alone. The combustion engine only switches on at higher speeds or when there are high load requirements.

When the Electric mode is activated with the eDrive button, the vehicle can reach speeds up to 87mph drawing on the power of its eDrive alone. Thanks to state-of-the-art cell technology, the lithium-ion high-voltage battery in the new BMW 330e Touring has an electrically powered range of 34 miles (provisional figure).

All plug-in hybrid models in the new BMW 3 Series are fitted as standard with active pedestrian protection. When running on electric power at speeds of up to 19mph, an unmistakeable sound designed specifically for electrified BMW models is generated to alert other road users to the approaching car without impairing the acoustic comfort of vehicle occupants.

The standard equipment of the BMW 3 Series models with electric drive also includes 3-zone automatic air conditioning and auxiliary air conditioning. At low outdoor temperatures, the interior can also be conveniently heated prior to setting off, even if the battery charge status is low. The preconditioning function also enables the interior to be cooled at high outside temperatures. The interior can be pre-conditioned remotely via BMW Connected using a smartphone.