Morgan, the British sports car manufacturer, has published the first teaser picture of an upcoming model.

Morgan officials did not reveal the name of the new model, but the gave us a few details. All we know until now, it that the new Morgan model will be unveiled during the 2020 Geneva Motor Show.

It will be based on the latest CX-Generation aluminum platform, the same architecture which was first use in 2019 for the Morgan Plus Six.

Also, the British car manufacturer said that the new model will hide a four-cylinder engine which will be available with an automatic transmission or a manual gearbox.

As you would expect, the guys from Morgan will borrow the engine from BMW, and the most powerfull unit with four cylinder in the German portfolio is the 2.0 motor currently available in the compact class. The unit delivers 306 horsepower and 450 Nm peak of torque.