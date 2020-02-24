Alfa Romeo is celebrating 110 years since its debut and in 2020, the Italian car manufacturer has prepared a few special events for the fans.

Also, the Italian car manufacturer will come with some new models. During the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, Alfa Romeo will unveil a new model.

Until now there is only a teaser video but we have some inside info. According to our sources, Alfa Romeo will unveil in March a special version of the current Giulia.

The car name is Giulia GTA and it will be based on the Quadrifoglio variant. As a result, under the bonnet will be the same V6 2.9 liter turbo unit. But this time, the model will develop 620 horsepower, 120 HP more than the standard Giulia Quadrifoglio.

With all the details we will come after the unveiling scheduled for the Geneva debut.