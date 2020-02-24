The current generation Ford Fiesta ST was on market since 2018, but the British tuning firm Mountune has decided to come with a special performance pack.

The standard variant of the Blue Oval model uses a 1.5 turbo EcoBoost three-cylinder engine with 200 horsepower. Thanks to the new m235 performance pack, the American Hot Hatch now deliver 235 horsepower and 350 Nm peak of torque.

The car also comes with a special exhaust system and with a no-lift shift setting that makes upshifts smoother without the need for the driver to lift off the throttle.

We don’t know the official time for the not to 100 km/h, but we do know that the old m225 performance pack made the car quicker by 0.5 seconds compared to the 6.5 seconds of the standard model.