Renault has started the eDays with a special event held in Paris. During this event, the French car manufacturer has unveiled the all-new Megane eVision.

With a design inspired by the Renault Morphoz concept, the new electric prototype is basically a showcar that will be developed in a production series model.

According to Renault, the new electric hatchback will be based on the CMF-EV platform, the same architecture used by Nissan on the Aryia SUV.

Under the hood of the car is a 217 horsepower and 300 Nm torque electric motor which sends its resouces to the fron wheels. Thanks to the new platform, the battery used by Renault is ultra slim (only 11 centimeters height) and the pack is monted on the floor.

It has 60 kWh capacity which will be enounght for about 450 kilometers range.

The concept car has 1.650 kilograms and can run from not to 100 km/h in less than 8 seconds. According to Renault, the production variant of the car will retain 95% of the design we see today. Also, the technical details will probably be the same on the production model.

The new electric hatchback will be unveiled in 2021 and it will be available to order also in 2021.