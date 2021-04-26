Two years ago, Volvo announced that their cars would be limited to 180 km/h. In 2020, the Swedish car manufacturer implemented this new rule.

Now, it seems like Renault and Dacia will follow Volvo’s decision.

According to a recent announcement made by Luca de Meo, Renault Group’s CEO, in the near future, the Renault and Dacia cars will be factory limited to 180 km/h.

According to de Meo, high speed is the main reason for road deaths. Also, the French group will come with a system called Safety Coach.

This will monitor the road speed limits and road conditions and will adjust the speed accordingly.

The first car that will be equipped with this limited speed will be the 2022 Megane-E.