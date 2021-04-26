Maserati has its own special way of celebrating some motorsport milestones. For example, the first Maserati race will be celebrated by a special edition of the Levante and Ghibli.

Maserati’s racing debut was exactly 95 years ago; it was on 25 April 1926 that the first racing car to bear the Trident on its bonnet, the Tipo26, won the 1,500 cc class at the Targa Florio with Alfieri Maserati at the wheel.

28 years later, on 17 January 1954, Maserati made its debut in F1 and entered the pinnacle of world motorsports with the 250F driven by Juan Manuel Fangio. An iconic partnership, crowned by many victories, which Maserati is commemorating today in a fitting tribute.

The new special edition of Ghibli and Levante will be painted in exclusive Rosso Tributo and Azzurro Tributo, colors that evoke Maserati’s audacious spirit in this sporty version, alluring in both looks and details.

There are further references to Fangio’s 250F, which had a distinctive red and yellow livery, in the yellow brake calipers and the wheel trims.

On the outside of the car, both models will have special 21-inch wheels and a glossy black badge. Inside the cabin there is red or yellow stitching combined with black full-grain “Pieno Fiore” leather.