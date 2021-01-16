This week, Renault has held a public event regarding the future of the company. During this event, the French officials have come with some interesting facts about the Renault brand, and also about Dacia and Lada.

One of the key points was the unveiling of the new Renault 5 Electric concept. As the name suggest, this B segment car was developed with some retro touches borrowed from the old Renault 5 model which was available 30 years ago.

For now we don’t know any details about the future model versions, but we do know that at some point, the concept will be transformed into a production car. And sorry to say that, but I am looking forward to see it.

According to Luca de Meo, Renault’s boss, the production version of the Renault 5 Electric concept will be an electric car “at a price that many, many people will be able to afford”.