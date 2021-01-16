Toyota will continue its journey in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC). For this year, the Japanese car manufacturer has prepared a new model.

Its name is GR010 hybrid hypercar and it was recently unveiled. The new model previews a road-going variant and it was based on the GR Super Sport concept unveiled last year at Citrcuit de la Sarthe.

The new GR010 Hypercar was developed over the last 18 months and it equiped with a V6 3.5 liter engine with 670 horsepower and an electric powertrain with 268 HP for the front wheels. The power is electronically capped at 670 HP according to the regulations.

The two cars which Toyota will sign on the entry lists will be driven by Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway, and Jose Maria Lopez (number 7) and Sebastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima, and Brendon Hartley (car number 8).