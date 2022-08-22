Porsche has decided to take another go around the Nurburgring, but this time they had a different wapon: the Taycan Turbo S. If you can remeber, the first time when Taycan got to stretch its legs around the famous Green Hell was back in 2019 with a Turbo version.

As you would expect, the Taycan Turbo S managed to set a new record on Nurburgring for production series electric cars. The car was equipped with the Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC).

In order to homologate the record, the car that goes around the track has to be equipped with racing seats and a roll cage, things that you can’t order on a regular mdel.

Behind the wheel of the Taycan Turbo S was the very same Lars Kers. He lapped the Nurburgring in 7 minutes and 33 seconds, which is 2 seconds quicker compared to Tesla’s lap time.

If you are wondering which electric car is fastest around the Green Hell, we have a surprise for you. Is the Nio EP9 which did it i 6mnutes and 45 seconds in May 2017. But that record didn’t count, as the car is not a production series model.