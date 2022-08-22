Mini is the official partner of the 2022 European Championship, and this is why the British car manufacturer has decided to come up with a special project. It is called Mini Recharged Lakwena and it is an Art Car.

But there are some interesting facts. Even thought it is an electric car, the Brits have used an old Mini to develop the project.

To be more specific, this is an old Mini converted into an electric car and than painted by Lakwena.

“I hope this Mini Recharged will make people feel good and put a smile on their faces. This Mini is a color festival of cultures,” Lakwena explains.

This isn’t the first art project developed by Mini this year. The first one was developed by British fashion designer Paul Smith.