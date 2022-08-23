Maserati is having a great plan for its future line-up. According to the Italian car manufacturer, the future is electric, and the Folgore brand is starting to take shape.

Also, the SUVs are selling well, and not as much as the sedans. In order to keep the brand profitable, Maserati will soon ditch the current Ghibli. And accordint to Australia general manager Grant Barling, the move will take place in 2024.

And if you are looking to buy something big, you can go now. Because Maserati official have said that the future Quattroporte will be smaller compared to the current generation.

“The long term plan is that the Ghibli will be replaced with the Quattroporte,. The plan is for the Ghibli and Quattroporte to become one. So the Quattroporte will become a short-wheelbase [model] – Ghibli-sized, but called a Quattroporte. To be honest, that [large car] segment [in which the Ghibli competes] has come down quite a bit”, said Grant Barling.