If you have kids or you are a Pixar animation movies, the Sally name will ring a bell. It is one of the most animated Porsche 911 in the world.

In order to celebrate this partnership, Pixar and Porsche have developed a real Sally. The car is a one-off and it is based on the current 911 Carrera GTS. It has the 3,0 liter 473 horsepower engine and it is matted to a seven speed manual transmission.

The car is painted in the special Sally Blue Metallic paint and features some unique details on the outside. Inside the cabin, Porsche has decided to put some blue inserts and a new Kachow! button for selecting the driving modes.

This one-off model was sold at auction for 3,6 million USD. Porsche will split the money from the auction between two charities.