50 years ago, Porsche has started selling cars in Taiwan. Today, in order to celebrate this achievement, the German car manufacturer has decided to come with a special model.

It is a one-off 911 made by Porsche Manufaktur and it is painted in Irish Green. If you want to know why, this is because the first Porsche sold 50 years ago in Taiwan was painted in Liard Green.

The car also comes with a white graphic on the bottom half of the doors representing Formosa coastline.

Inside the cabin there are aluminum sills with green “50 Years Porsche in Taiwan” lettering, an embroidered logo with the same writing.

According to Porsche, this one-off will be auctioned in the coming months and all the sale money will be redirected to some charity foundations.