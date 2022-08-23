Ford was one of the volume manufacturers that have payed attention to safety systems. During the years, the US-based car manufacturer has come with lots of technologies that managed to transform the safety into something mainstream.

Now, Ford is trying to take the Head-up Display to a new level. Ford engineers are working on some intelligent lights that will be able to project signs and info onto the road.

It looks like the same principle used by Mercedes-Benz on the optional Digital Light for the S-Class, but this will be a mainstream technology.

The headlights will be able to project directions, speed limits, and even weather information onto the road directly in the driver’s line of sight. For now, the technology is still in tests and all the sessions are conducted in special closed locations.