Q by Aston Martin, the special division that is working on one of the most impressive projects, is turning 10. In order to celebrate this, the British have decided to built a low-volume concept car.

it is named DBR22 and it is taking inspiration from the DBR1 and the DB3S. The car uses 3D printed parts from aluminium which were integrated in the subframe. As a result, the car is pretty low on mass.

The car comes with a special exterior and, under the hood is Aston’s special V12 engine. The 5,2 liter unit was recalibrated and delivers 705 horsepower and 753 Nm peak of torque. According to Aston Martin, the car can run from not to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at 198 mph.

The new Aston Martin DBR22 was on display during the Monterey Car Week.