The all-new Mercedes-AMG One was officially unveiled a couple of months ago. After a five year hiatus, the car is here to stay.

Because all the units are already spoken for, the German manufacturer has stareted the production. Not like a regular AMG, the new AMG One is being put together by hand at AMG’s facility in COventry, UK.

As you can imagine, these are the very same people who are assembling an F1 car. All units have to go throught 16 assembly and testing stations, and more than 50 people are involved in the production.

After the assembly is done, the car is covered in protective wrap and transported in a closed truck to Affalterbach in Germany at AMG’s headquarters. In Germany, the car manufacturer prepares a special handover.