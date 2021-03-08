Last week we have heared some news regarding Porsche and Rimac Automobili. Today, all comes straight. The German car manufacturer has decided to invest another 70 milion Euros into Rimac and increased its stake to 24%.

The Croatian company develops and produces high-tech components for electromobility, including high-performance drives and battery systems. It also produces electrically powered super sports cars. Porsche joined the young technology and sports car company as an investor in 2018 and increased its stake to 15 per cent in September 2019. The latest capital increase illustrates the expansion of the strategic partnership.

“Rimac is excellently positioned in prototype solutions and small series,” says Lutz Meschke, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board and Member of the Executive Board for Finance and IT at Porsche AG.

Until now, Rimac sold the Concept One, an electric hypercar with great performances. Two years ago, the Croatian firm unveiled the C_Two, another powerful electric hypercar that should be ready for production very soon.