Porsche has a pretty interesting plug-in hybrid line-up, but today, the German car manufacturer has decided to push the boundries a little bit more.

As for that, the officials have unveiled an updated variant of the Cayenne E-Hybrid. The only modification made by the engineers is on the battery pack capacity.

The current versions of the German SUV have a 14.1 kWh battery back, but the new ones will be equipped with 17.9 kWh batteris. As a result, the SUV will be able to travel only on electricity up to 48 kilometers in the Cayenne E-Hybrid and 42 kilometers on the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid.

The first variant named here has 462 horsepower, while the Turbo S E-Hybrid can deliver up to 680 horsepower thanks to a 4.0 liter V8 engine and an electric motor.

Also the E-Charge driving mode was modified and it can recharge the battery while driving up to 80% and not to 100% as it used to work. THe explination is simple: from 80% to 100% the battery is recharging less efficient and the car will have a bigger fuel consumption.