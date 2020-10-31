Mini has a big plan regarding the electrification of its line-up. First it was the Countryman plug-in hybrid and now we have the Mini Cooper SE, the first electric series production model of the British car manufacturer.

But soon, Mini will come out with two new electric models. The first one will be a small crossover and it will be available only as an electric car. The second one will also be a crossover but it will compete in the compact premium market. More than that, the British car manufacturer sais it will also be available with combustion engine.

As a result, Mini will follow the Power of Choice programme developed by BMW Group developing soulution for all of the market needs.

More than that, Mini has revelead that it will also focus on the Chinese market. At this very moment, about 10% of Mini’s production is sold in China but this share is expected to frwo in the next years. In order to answer the needs of the local customers, Mini will built electric cars in China starting 2023 in cooperation with the local car manufacturer Great Wall.