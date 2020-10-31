Nissan is making some improvements for its most popular electric vehicle, the Leaf. A true symbol for the brand, Leaf 2020 version enters production starting from 16th November.
Specification enhancements to both 40kWh and 62kWh versions include the introduction of an Intelligent Rearview Mirror on Tekna models, shark fin antenna as standard from N-Connecta, Blindspot Intervention on all grades, and the addition of telescopic adjustment on the steering wheel.
The introduction of the e+ N-Connecta to the LEAF range also creates a new entry-grade for 62kWh battery capacity models. LEAF e+ N-Connecta versions start from £32,695 OTR, including £3,000 Government Grant.
This new 62kWh grade matches the specification offered on N-Connecta 40kWh while benefiting from a higher capacity battery, delivering 239 miles of range (WLTP), up to 217PS power, 340Nm of torque and a 0-62mph time of 6.9 seconds.
Meanwhile the price of the range-topping e+ Tekna 62kWh has been reduced by £1,685 to £34,710. The limited edition 62kWh N-TEC has already redefined segment value for long-range EV driving and today’s pricing adjustment on e+ Tekna means that for only £1,415 more, a customer can access this incremental specification.
ProPILOT, Nissan’s advanced Driver Assistance technology, and ProPILOT Parking Assist option packs also benefit from a price reduction. ProPILOT is now £145 cheaper on N-Connecta versions at £450, whilst ProPILOT Parking Assist is £295 less, available for £795 on Tekna grades. More than half of LEAFs sold have been equipped with ProPILOT.
The new Intelligent Rearview Mirror – standard from Tekna or a £395 option on N-Connecta versions – features a built-in LCD monitor displaying images from a high-resolution camera mounted on the rear of the vehicle. Drivers can switch between the LCD monitor and the standard rearview mirror, depending on the driver’s preference.
The driver is able to see unobstructed views behind the car through the clear video imagery, as well as use the rearview mirror to check on passengers and pets in the rear. This helps make for a safer and more comfortable driving experience.
The 2020 LEAF also sees the introduction of stylish Ceramic Grey as a body colour option, also available as a two-tone design with Pearl Black Metallic, priced at £745 and £1,095 respectively. Arctic White, Spring Cloud Green and the two-tone Spring Cloud/Pearl Black options have been discontinued for this model year.