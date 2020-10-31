Rolls Royce creates one of the most exclusive cars on the planet. Even so, the Bespoke division of the English manufacturer launches from time to time some truly extraordinary pieces of automotive art.

Inspiration for a Bespoke Rolls-Royce can come from just about anywhere – and in the case of the marque’s latest creation, literally everywhere. Commissioned through Rolls-Royce Abu Dhabi, ‘Wraith – Inspired By Earth’ takes its design cues from the entire Solar System, and our own planet as seen from space.

The exterior is finished in Royal Blue, representing the 75% of the Earth’s surface that is covered by water. The most striking feature, however, is the bonnet artwork, which depicts a satellite’s-eye view of the Middle Eastern region. Centred on the United Arab Emirates, the panorama extends across the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman, all meticulously air-brushed by hand in a process that took over 100 hours to complete. The exterior is finished with a hand-painted Emerald Green coachline incorporating the Sun and the eight planets of the Solar System – Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune.

The rear waterfall features a spectacular scene of atmospheric clouds rendered in minutely detailed embroidery using Photoflash technology. On the fascia, the Piano Milori veneer is embellished with a satellite image of the Middle East, so realistic that it appears to be a photograph but in fact is skilfully air-brushed. The Bespoke Starlight Headliner is embroidered to illustrate all the planets of Solar System, centred on the Sun. Other Bespoke details include treadplates, a clock with metal radial background, and inlays showing the planets in silver, with planet Earth accentuated in gold.