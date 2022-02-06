Polestar has published the first pictures and details of the one-off Polestar 2 Arctic Circle. This is just a prototype or a demo car, and no matter the name you’ll us, it won’t be available to order.

On the design side, the car comes with some great modifications: special projector lights, unique wheels with studded tires, underbody protections, and a raised suspension.

According to Polestar, the ride height is 30 mm higher compared to the regular one, and the dampers are made by Ohlins. We speak about a three-way damper which is 30 percent softer compared to the standard one.

There is also a launch control that can be activated using the shift paddles on the steering wheel.

Just like a regular Polestar 2, the Arctic Circle uses two electric motors with 469 horsepower and 680 Nm peak of torque.