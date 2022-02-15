Mercedes-Benz has officially published the first teaser picture of the upcoming electric Sprinter. For now, we don’t have any official details about the new model but we do know that a prototype is currently tested in Arjeplog Sweden.

According to the officials the new model will be unveiled in 2023. The new model will be offered in three different battery options in each one of them will undergo the rigourous testing in Sweden.

At the challenging testing grounds at Sweden’s Arjeplog, close to the Arctic Circle, vehicles undergo a variety of tests in which the effects of extreme cold on handling, ergonomics, thermal management, and cabin comfort are examined”, said one of Mercedes-Benz officials.

Mercedes-Benz will produce the new electric Sprinter in Charleston, South Carolina. After a few months in production, the model will also go on the assembly lines in Duesseldorf and Ludwigsfelde factories.