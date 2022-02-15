DeLorean motor company has published the first teaser video of an upcoming electric fan. According to officials the model will be officially unveiled during this year.

For now we don’t know if the new electric model will be a conversion kit for the old DMC – 12 or it will be a completely new model.

In the video teaser we can see big resemblance to the legendary DMC-12, but there are also some small details that gives us a hint about a new front part of the car (like the light signature).

There is also an official website which says that the company is taking a journey to electrification.