Skoda Fabia has a new generation. It is the fourth reiteration of the super-mini model and this time it got a pretty good architecture.

Because the new generation won’t have an RS version, Skoda has decided to continue with the Monte Carlo edition. Just like on the previous model, this special edition will come with some sort of similar mods.

The body will be painted in red, while the roof will always be black. Black is also used for the grille, air intakes surroundings, wheels and mirror caps.

The same red colour will be used inside the cabin for some accessories.

Under the hood there will be the same engines as you can currently find on the regular models.