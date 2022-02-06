Lexus will unveil its first proper electric car. It will be based on a dedicated platform and it will carry the RZ name tag.

Today, Lexus has published some new pictures with the prototype of the future RZ model.

As you would expect, the car will use the new e-TNGA platform, the same architecture currently used by Toyota and Subaru on the bZ4x and Soltera electric crossovers.

On those two models, the top of the line system uses a dual-electric motor layout which can deliver up to 217 horsepower and a range of over 500 kilometrs. We expect to see grater values from the future Lexus RZ.

On the design side, the future electric crossover will probably won’t be so different compared to the prototype seen in these pictures.