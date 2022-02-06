The Rolls-Royce Spirit of Ecstasy was born on February 6th, 1911. Over the years, the Lady has become the symbol of the British marquee.

During its history, the Rolls-Royce Spirit of Ecstasy has been changed a few times. Now it is time for another modification.

According to a recent report, Rolls-Royce is working on a revised Spirit of Ecstasy in order to cope with the future EV models. As you would expect, we are speaking about some aerodynamic tweaks that will hit softly on the Lady.

“The Spirit of Ecstasy is the most famous and desirable automotive mascot in the world. More than just a symbol, she is the embodiment of our brand, and a constant source of inspiration and pride for the marque and its clients. Like our brand, she has always moved with the times while staying true to her nature and character. In her new form she is more streamlined and graceful than ever before – the perfect emblem for the most aerodynamic Rolls-Royce ever created, and for gracing the prow of our bold electric future”, said Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös.