When it wants to shock people with its creativity, Peugeot design concepts. For this year Geneva Motor Show, the French manufacturer intends to open up urban mobility to all with Ami – 100% electric.

Citroën’s DNA is about innovation. A direct descendant of AMI ONE Concept, which was introduced at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2019 – generating a great amount of interest – the Ami project has become a reality in under a year.

Ami is a practical response to new mobility expectations for short journeys: easier access to city centres, micro-mobility for everyone, a real alternative to scooters, bicycles, mopeds, or even public transport. This solution comes at a reasonable cost too, with new modes of consumption geared towards digital, and more.

Ami – 100% ëlectric has no equivalent in the mobility landscape. Citroën unveils a truly disruptive 100% electric mobility experience, born from the desire to make urban mobility accessible and easy for everyone.

Ideal for multiple short trips in the city, whether it be going to a meeting, going to work, running an errand or going out for the evening, Ami has a range of up to 43 miles (70 kilometres). A distance far greater than the average travelled by people living in urban areas, as well as those on the outskirts.

Its 5.5 kWh lithium-ion battery, housed flat under the floor, can be easily recharged via the on-board electric cable located in the passenger-side doorway. Once the cable is plugged in, three hours are enough for a full charge on a conventional 220 V socket. The use of Ami is as simple as any everyday electric object. Ami – 100% ëlectric can also be recharged at a public terminal or Wall Box using a suitable cable.

Ami – 100% ëlectric is a mobility ‘object’ dedicated to driving in an urban environment, with a unique stance and ultra-compact dimensions. Firmly planted on its specially designed 14-inch wheels, located at all four corners for easy handling, Ami is 2.41m long, 1.39m wide and 1.52m high. It promises everyday agility, as well as easy parking, thanks to its ideal turning diameter (7.20m). With its practical size, Ami can be parked even more easily than some small city vehicles.