Lots of people were in love with popular show Wheeler Dealer, where mechanics tried to give birth to classic cars and save them from destruction.

Mike Brewer and multi-talented mechanic, Ant Anstead, are gearing up to save more motoring classics from the crusher. Wheeler Dealers sees the automotive world’s finest duo as they set to work restoring classic vehicles to later sell for profit in their LA-based shop. On a tight budget and despite intense challenges, the boys never fail to deliver their creations to a lucky new owner.

This series sees a whole host of iconic cars, such as a 1972 Fiat 124 Spider “survivor” car. The Fiat is all original, but with a driving experience that leaves a lot to be desired, Mike must secure a price that leaves the boys some profit. Mike then hands it over to Ant, who tackles everything from bare metal re-sprays to gearbox swaps to bring the car back to its former glory.

Elsewhere, the boys get their hands on a fifth generation Ford Bronco, a bonafide American icon. It’s a point-and-go vehicle that the market is absolutely red-hot for, but can Mike and Ant get the Bronco ready in time for the biggest car collector auction in the world?

Throughout the series, Mike and Ant will discover and restore a variety of motoring classics including:

o 1972 Fiat 124 Spider

o 1973 Toyota Celica

o 2002 Mercedes Benz E55 AMG

o 2004 BMW M3

o Volvo Amazon 122

o Toyota Land Cruiser

o 1985 Merkur XR4Ti (aka Ford Sierra)

o Ford Bronco

o 1982 Porsche 911 SC