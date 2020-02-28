After the Superb PHEV, Skoda is making another important step towards electrification.

ŠKODA is using a video to reveal first details of the all-new ŠKODA Octavia vRS iV. The sporty range topper for the fourth Octavia generation combines tradition and innovation. Signature black bodywork elements and a sporty interior design pay homage to the vRS history, while the first plug-in hybrid powertrain to feature in a ŠKODA vRS model points the way towards a sustainable future. In addition to the world premiere of the Octavia vRS iV on 3 March, ŠKODA will also be presenting one further Octavia iV model at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show.

Its black ŠKODA grille, dynamic front apron with black Air Curtains and a rear apron featuring Aero Flaps and a matching rear diffuser in sporty black instantly identify the all-new Octavia vRS iV as a member of the vRS family. The black alloy wheel design reveals brake callipers finished in red; the hatch’s tailgate comes with a black vRS rear spoiler, while the estate features a roof spoiler in body colour. In the predominantly black interior, colourful highlights are provided by contrasting stitching on the sports seats with integrated headrests and on the leather-covered three-spoke multifunction sports steering wheel.

For the first time in a vRS model, dynamic performance is ensured by a plug-in hybrid powertrain. A 1.4 TSI petrol engine and an 85-kW electric motor combine to deliver a system output of 180 kW (245 PS) and a maximum torque of 400 Nm, with CO2 emissions of around 30 g/km over the WLTP cycle (provisional data). Moreover, the Octavia vRS iV can cover up to 55 kilometres (WLTP) in all-electric mode, i.e. without generating any local emissions. A sports suspension with signature vRS fine-tuning ensures dynamic handling.