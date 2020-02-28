Hispano Suiza is another brand that very few have heard of. Now it is back on track and will benefit from this year Geneva Motor Show.

Hispano Suiza, the luxury Spanish brand, has provided a sneak preview of its more powerful, faster, and even more exclusive Carmen Boulogne in advance of its global reveal at the Geneva.

A bold copper-coloured grille and matching detailing is evident in the teaser image, which also shows the car in a menacing and focused shade of black.

The brand’s teaser image accompanies an announcement of its expanded executive management team. Since the early 1900s, Hispano Suiza has based its success on inspired collaborations and partnerships.

Covering every area of design, development, and production, to sales and brand heritage, the team shares a common passion founded in the iconic brand’s long and distinguished history.

The expanded executive team now features Hispano Suiza President Miguel Suqué; CEO Sergio Martínez; Technical Director Lluc Martí; Design Director Francesc Arenas; Chief Technical Officer Joan Orús; Sales Director Oriol Vilanova; and Luis Perez Sala as the brand’s official test driver.