One of the most popular small SUV in the world, Peugeot 2008, is now ready to storm de segment. The new generation is already available to order in UK.

The first SUV in PEUGEOT’s new electrification strategy measures 4.3m long, 1.77m wide and 1.55m high. For added practicality, the all-new PEUGEOT 2008 SUV holds a maximum capacity of 1,467 litres in the boot.

Designed to put the driver in full control, the all-new PEUGEOT 2008 SUV comes with the PEUGEOT 3D i-Cockpit, featuring a compact multifunction steering wheel, configurable 3D instrument panel display, either a 7 inch or 10 inch HD colour touchscreen (according to version) and seven gloss black toggle ‘piano switches. The interior can also be personalised with a choice of eight LED mood lighting colours. Customers will benefit from Mirror Screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard across all versions, and Connected 3D Navigation and Full Park Assist, both available from GT Line.

The all-new PEUGEOT 2008 SUV comes fitted with a range of safety technologies, including Speed Limit Recognition & Recommendation, Driver Attention Warning, Lane Keeping Technologies and Programmable Cruise Control with Speed Limiter.

The all-new PEUGEOT 2008 SUV is available with a choice of four PureTech petrol engines, a highly efficient BlueHDi diesel engine and a fully electric powertrain.

Prices for the all-new PEUGEOT 2008 SUV start at £20,150 with deliveries commencing in February 2020, while the PEUGEOT e-2008 SUV will be available from £28,150, with deliveries starting from late April 2020.