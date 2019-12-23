Audi has prepared something spectacular for its UK clients: the debut of two new performance cars. The much loved RS 6 Avant returns to the UK priced from £92,700 with a choice of four specification packages – RS 6, RS 6 Carbon Black, RS 6 Vorsprung and a limited run RS 6 Launch Edition, while the bullish RS 7 Sportback five-door coupé starts from £97,050 and is also initially available in these four versions.

Externally, RS 6 and RS 7 Sportback models combine dynamic specification with 21-inch alloy wheels, Matrix LED headlights with Audi laser light and lighting animations, privacy glass and aluminium mirror housings and detailing. Carbon Black versions upgrade to a 22-inch wheel with a black finish and add a carbon black styling package that finishes elements such as mirror housings, window trim strips, spoilers and inserts in gloss carbon and gloss black. The top Vorsprung models also feature a 22-inch wheel in a titanium matt gloss design and a gloss black styling package. In addition, their trademark twin oval tailpipes are exclusively finished in black to illustrate the fact that the sport exhaust system with its enhanced acoustics is also a standard Vorsprung feature.

Inside, all models are equipped with heated and ventilated front RS sport seats with integrated headrests, electric adjustment and honeycomb-stitched Valcona leather upholstery. These are complemented by an electrically adjustable RS flat-bottomed steering wheel incorporating new, larger aluminium shift paddles and a new RS mode button that gives instant access to two additional personalised driver profiles – RS 1 and RS 2 – that can be set and saved via the Audi drive select system.

The all-digital operating system with its black-panel design is of course also standard for all versions, as is the Audi virtual cockpit plus with its 12.3-inch binnacle display, which also offers the option of special RS screens providing information on tyre pressure, torque, power output, engine oil temperature, boost pressure, lap times, acceleration measurements and g forces. A shift light is also included to prompt the driver to upshift when the maximum engine speed is reached. Naturally, the generic specification also includes everything from MMI Navigation Plus to Audi connect internet-based services and Audi Phone Box wireless charging, plus useful assistance systems such as camera-based traffic sign recognition, lane departure warning and a rear-view camera.

RS 6 and RS 7 Sportback Carbon Black models are marked out internally by striking carbon twill inlays and an RS design package that adds to the luxury feel through additional inserts in either grey Fine Nappa leather or grey Alcantara for areas such as the centre console sides and door armrests.

Vorsprung variants place even more emphasis on occupant comfort and contentment with features such as a panoramic glass sunroof, power door closure, Bang & Olufsen 3D audio and front and rear seat heating. They also include a configurable head-up display for even greater driver convenience, plus the Tour and City Assist packs, equipping them with virtually every advanced driver aid available for the model lines, from adaptive cruise assist and the predictive efficiency assistant to Audi side assist and cross traffic assist front.

Both cars have a V8 twin-turbo TFSI engine delivering 600PS and an 800Nm torque peak, allied to advanced centre differential-based quattro all-wheel-drive backed up by the sport differential acting on the rear axle.

Dynamic all-wheel steering is also standard throughout the ranges to enhance low-speed manoeuvrability and high-speed stability, and three of the four variants in each line-up combine this with RS-specific adaptive air suspension. The conventionally sprung RS sport suspension plus with diagonally linked adaptive dampers that are the basis of the Dynamic Ride Control system is standard for the top-tier Vorsprung versions in each case, and can be optionally specified for all other versions.