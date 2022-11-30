Opel has published the first pictures and details of the all-new Astra Electric. Yup, this is the commercial name of the battery powered Astra.

As you would expect, the same electric treatment was also offered to the break version of the compact model.

Just like the new Peugeot e-308, the new Opel Astra Electric uses a 156 horespower electric motor and a 54 kWh battery pack. Unlike the French model, the German one has 10 Nm of torque extra which brings the total to 260 Nm.

The battery pack can be charged at AC with 11 kW and at DC with 100 kW. Opel sais that at a fast charging point, the battery should gain 80% of charge in just 30 minutes.

The range, according to WLTP, is clocked at 416 kilometers, which is 16 kilometeres more compared to Peugeot compact car.

The comercial launch of the model will take place in next spring.